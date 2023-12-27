When the Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Drouin find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Drouin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:22 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 21:36 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

