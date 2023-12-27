Chet Holmgren and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Holmgren, in his last action, had 20 points and five assists in a 129-106 win over the Timberwolves.

We're going to examine Holmgren's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 7.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 27.7 26.5 PR -- 25.2 24.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Knicks

Holmgren is responsible for taking 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

He's put up 4.2 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.9 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 26.0 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

