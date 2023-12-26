Northwest Division foes meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at Paycom Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -4.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 points in 16 of 27 games this season.

Oklahoma City's contests this year have an average total of 234.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder have a 19-8-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 12 out of the 16 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 16 59.3% 120.7 234.2 113.6 220.2 231.6 Timberwolves 12 42.9% 113.5 234.2 106.6 220.2 222.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

The Thunder have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 15 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 12 games on the road.

The Thunder average 120.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 106.6 the Timberwolves give up.

Oklahoma City is 18-4 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Thunder and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 19-8 9-0 16-11 Timberwolves 16-12 0-2 15-13

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Thunder Timberwolves 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 18-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 106.6 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-7 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-1

