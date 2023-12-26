Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 114 - Timberwolves 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4.5)

Timberwolves (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.8)

Thunder (-1.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.2

The Thunder have a 19-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 16-12-0 mark of the Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Minnesota and its opponents aren't as successful (53.6% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (59.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 4-4, while the Thunder are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are giving up 113.6 points per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived offensively, scoring 120.7 points per contest (fifth-best).

It's been a difficult stretch for Oklahoma City in terms of rebounding, as it is pulling down just 41.4 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA) and giving up 46.4 rebounds per contest (second-worst).

So far this year, the Thunder rank 18th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.

Oklahoma City is playing well in terms of turnovers, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.9 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.6 per contest).

The Thunder rank third-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank 14th in the league by making 12.6 three-pointers per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.