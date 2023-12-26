Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 26
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) will look to Anthony Edwards (25.2 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to take down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-4.5)
|225.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-4.5)
|226.5
|-180
|+152
Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Thunder's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in the league).
- The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 106.6 per outing (first in league).
- These teams score 234.2 points per game combined, 8.7 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams together give up 220.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 19-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
Thunder and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+4000
|+1400
|-
|Timberwolves
|+1800
|+900
|-
