Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's NBA slate includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) hitting the road to square off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at Paycom Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSN
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1359.8
|1034.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.3
|38.3
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|26
Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns gear on Fanatics!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder average 120.7 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 113.6 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.
- The 41.4 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 26th in the league, and are five fewer than the 46.4 its opponents collect per contest.
- The Thunder knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc (third-best in the NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14 per game while shooting 36.1%.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.9 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 15.6.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
- The 45 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank seventh in the NBA, 3.8 more than the 41.2 its opponents record.
- The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.
- Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.3
|6.1
|Usage Percentage
|33.0%
|26.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.1%
|62.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.0%
|15.9%
|Assist Pct
|31.0%
|14.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.