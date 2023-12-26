The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 129-120 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points, seven assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 30.8 31.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.3 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.7 PRA -- 42.8 43.4 PR -- 36.5 36.7 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.7



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 24.1 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 10.8 makes per game, second in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 34 32 4 4 0 2 3

