The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels meet for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Kansas ranks 27th in scoring offense (33.6 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (25.8 points allowed per game) this season. UNLV's defense ranks 72nd in the FBS with 27 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by accumulating 34.3 points per game.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Kansas UNLV 434 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (35th) 377.6 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (112th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 222.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (55th) 14 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (62nd) 16 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (9th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has racked up 1,681 yards (140.1 ypg) on 105-of-171 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 261 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Neal has racked up 1,209 yards on 183 carries while finding paydirt 15 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 116 times this year and racked up 599 yards (49.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's team-high 650 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 48 targets) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 507-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 43 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 25 grabs have turned into 422 yards and three touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has recored 2,792 passing yards, or 214.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 722 yards on 132 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 503 yards across 108 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White's 1,384 receiving yards (106.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions on 123 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has put up a 511-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 70 targets.

Kaleo Ballungay's 24 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

