The Kansas Jayhawks play the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as large, 12.5-point favorites on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total for this game has been set at 63.5 points.

Kansas vs. UNLV game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Kansas vs. UNLV statistical matchup

Kansas UNLV 434 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (27th) 377.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (118th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (38th) 222.7 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (56th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas leaders

The Jayhawks' offense has been led by Devin Neal, who has run for 1,209 yards (100.8 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the numbers he's produced in the running game, Neal has 24 receptions (on 31 targets) for 214 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Jason Bean has thrown for 1,681 yards (140.1 yards per game) to go along with 12 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.4%.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, Bean has run for 261 yards (21.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has rushed for 599 yards (49.9 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks in 2023.

UNLV leaders

Jayden Maiava has 14 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games, completing 63% of his throws for 2,792 yards (214.8 per game).

On the ground, Maiava has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 261 yards.

In 13 games, Ricky White has 82 catches for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, Jai'Den Thomas has scored 12 touchdowns and accumulated 503 yards (38.7 per game).

