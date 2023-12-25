Travis Kelce was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (at 1:00 PM ET on Monday). All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Kelce has been targeted 110 times, with season stats of 924 yards on 85 receptions (10.9 per catch) and five TDs.

Travis Kelce Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Rashee Rice (FP/hamstring): 68 Rec; 754 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Mecole Hardman (LP/thumb): 9 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Kelce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 110 85 924 401 5 10.9

Kelce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0 Week 15 @Patriots 7 5 28 0

