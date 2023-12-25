Will Mecole Hardman Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mecole Hardman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Hardman's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 16, Hardman has nine receptions for 47 yards -- 5.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Rashee Rice (FP/hamstring): 68 Rec; 754 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Travis Kelce (FP/neck): 85 Rec; 924 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hardman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|47
|60
|0
|5.2
Hardman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|10
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
