Chiefs vs. Raiders: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are 10-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5). The game's over/under has been listed at 40.5 points.
As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Raiders, here are their betting insights and trends. Before the Raiders take on the Chiefs, check out their betting trends and insights.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+385
Kansas City vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Kansas City has an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have covered every time (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater this season.
- Five of Kansas City's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).
- Las Vegas has seven wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.
- The Raiders are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been four Las Vegas games (out of 14) that went over the total this season.
