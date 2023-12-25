The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, December 25 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Chiefs will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by giving up just 17.5 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (22.8 points per game). In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 24th in the NFL (18.9 points per game), and they are ninth on defense (20.0 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chiefs by 10) Toss Up (40.5) Chiefs 25, Raiders 15

Place your bets on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Kansas City has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

A total of five out of 14 Kansas City games this season have hit the over.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 47.0, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has put together a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total four out of 14 times this season.

This season, Raiders games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.1, which is 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.8 17.5 23.7 15.9 21.9 19.1 Las Vegas 18.9 20.0 22.8 15.8 13.8 25.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.