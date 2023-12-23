When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Wichita State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Wichita State ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 109

Wichita State's best wins

Wichita State captured its signature win of the season on November 19, when it beat the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 132 in the RPI rankings, 88-69. The leading point-getter against Saint Louis was Xavier Bell, who recorded 20 points with zero rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-59 at home over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on November 6

71-61 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 150/RPI) on November 9

69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 160/RPI) on December 16

80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on November 29

80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on November 25

Wichita State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Shockers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Wichita State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Wichita State is facing the 94th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Shockers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Wichita St has 19 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

Wichita State's next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN2

