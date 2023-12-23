2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wichita State March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Wichita State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Wichita State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Wichita State ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|109
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State's best wins
Wichita State captured its signature win of the season on November 19, when it beat the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 132 in the RPI rankings, 88-69. The leading point-getter against Saint Louis was Xavier Bell, who recorded 20 points with zero rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 76-59 at home over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on November 6
- 71-61 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 150/RPI) on November 9
- 69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 160/RPI) on December 16
- 80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on November 29
- 80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on November 25
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wichita State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Shockers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- Wichita State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Wichita State is facing the 94th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- As far as the Shockers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.
- Wichita St has 19 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.
Wichita State's next game
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wichita State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.