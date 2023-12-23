Can we expect Valeri Nichushkin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

In 12 of 31 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Nichushkin averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.