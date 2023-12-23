Player props are available for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +168)

The 33.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 2.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.0 made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.2 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday (17.5).

He collects 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Holmgren's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Saturday.

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -244)

Jalen Williams' 17.0 points per game are 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Williams has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

Williams averages 1.0 made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's over/under for Davis is 28.5 points, 3.9 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 13.5).

Davis averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 25.0 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has connected on 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

