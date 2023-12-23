The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) on December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.

The Thunder are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.

The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 6.7 more points than the Lakers give up (114).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 114 points, it is 16-3.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 123.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is allowing 115.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Thunder have played worse in home games this year, sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage in road games.

Thunder Injuries