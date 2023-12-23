How to Watch the Thunder vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) on December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
- The Thunder are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.
- The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 6.7 more points than the Lakers give up (114).
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 114 points, it is 16-3.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are averaging 123.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is allowing 115.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Thunder have played worse in home games this year, sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage in road games.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Giddey
|Out
|Ankle
