The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) on Saturday, December 23 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Thunder won on Thursday 134-115 over the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 31 points led the Thunder in the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Ankle 11.1 4 1.4

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: LeBron James: Out (Ankle), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

