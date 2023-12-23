The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 113 per outing (13th in the league).

The Lakers have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and allowing 114 (15th in NBA).

These two teams are scoring 234.2 points per game between them, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 227 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 19-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.5 -120 30.7 Chet Holmgren 17.5 -118 17.2 Jalen Williams 16.5 -125 17.0 Luguentz Dort 12.5 +100 11.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or another Thunder player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Thunder and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1400 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.