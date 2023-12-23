Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 134-115 win versus the Clippers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 30.7 31.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.2 Assists 7.5 6.3 6.4 PRA -- 42.8 42.8 PR -- 36.5 36.4 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.6



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 114 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.8 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 35 33 4 7 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.