Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 134-115 win versus the Clippers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 33.5 30.7 31.2
Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.2
Assists 7.5 6.3 6.4
PRA -- 42.8 42.8
PR -- 36.5 36.4
3PM 1.5 1.0 0.6

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers

  • Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.
  • This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.
  • The Lakers give up 114 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.
  • Allowing 44.8 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.
  • The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.8 assists per game.
  • Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
11/30/2023 35 33 4 7 1 0 1

