Can we count on Sam Malinski lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

  • Malinski has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Malinski's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Malinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 16:25 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:22 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:03 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

