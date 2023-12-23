Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes meet on Saturday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:37 per game on the ice, is +9.

In MacKinnon's 33 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

MacKinnon has a point in 27 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points 17 times.

MacKinnon has an assist in 23 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 33 Games 4 53 Points 6 18 Goals 3 35 Assists 3

