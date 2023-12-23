For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Rantanen's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

