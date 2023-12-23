2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology insights on Kansas State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Kansas State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|0-0
|12
|16
|19
Kansas State's best wins
Kansas State notched its best win of the season on November 16, when it defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58. Against Iowa, Ayoka Lee led the team by tallying 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 33/RPI) on December 1
- 102-59 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 50/RPI) on December 18
- 75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 67/RPI) on November 19
- 77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on November 24
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25
Kansas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, Kansas State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Kansas State has been handed the 84th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Wildcats have 18 games left against teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Of KSU's 18 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kansas State's next game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
