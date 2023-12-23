For bracketology insights on Kansas State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Kansas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 12 16 19

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State's best wins

Kansas State notched its best win of the season on November 16, when it defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58. Against Iowa, Ayoka Lee led the team by tallying 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 33/RPI) on December 1

102-59 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 50/RPI) on December 18

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 67/RPI) on November 19

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on November 24

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Kansas State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Kansas State has been handed the 84th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Wildcats have 18 games left against teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of KSU's 18 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.