What are Kansas State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 41 NR 70

Kansas State's best wins

When Kansas State beat the Providence Friars, the No. 25 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-70 in overtime on November 17, it was its signature win of the season. In the win against Providence, Arthur Kaluma recorded a team-best 26 points. Cam Carter chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 35/RPI) on December 5

69-60 over Wichita State (No. 104/RPI) on December 21

91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 13

75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on December 9

83-75 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on November 10

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Kansas State has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Kansas State has drawn the 72nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 16 games remaining against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to KSU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

