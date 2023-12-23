2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas State March Madness Odds | December 25
What are Kansas State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How Kansas State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|41
|NR
|70
Kansas State's best wins
When Kansas State beat the Providence Friars, the No. 25 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-70 in overtime on November 17, it was its signature win of the season. In the win against Providence, Arthur Kaluma recorded a team-best 26 points. Cam Carter chipped in 16 points.
Next best wins
- 72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 35/RPI) on December 5
- 69-60 over Wichita State (No. 104/RPI) on December 21
- 91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 13
- 75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on December 9
- 83-75 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on November 10
Kansas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Kansas State has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Kansas State has drawn the 72nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have 16 games remaining against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- When it comes to KSU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Kansas State's next game
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
