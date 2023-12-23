2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas March Madness Odds | December 25
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Kansas and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Kansas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Preseason national championship odds: +1000
How Kansas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas' best wins
Kansas' best win of the season came on December 1 in a 69-65 victory versus the No. 5 UConn Huskies. Kevin McCullar was the top scorer in the signature victory over UConn, dropping 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 69-60 over Tennessee (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 22
- 89-84 over Kentucky (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 47/RPI) on December 16
- 73-64 at home over Missouri (No. 116/RPI) on December 9
- 75-60 at home over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on December 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Kansas has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Kansas has been handed the 53rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jayhawks' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Kansas has 19 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kansas' next game
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.