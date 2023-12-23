If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Kansas and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Preseason national championship odds: +1000

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 2 2 11

Kansas' best wins

Kansas' best win of the season came on December 1 in a 69-65 victory versus the No. 5 UConn Huskies. Kevin McCullar was the top scorer in the signature victory over UConn, dropping 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-60 over Tennessee (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 22

89-84 over Kentucky (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 14

75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 47/RPI) on December 16

73-64 at home over Missouri (No. 116/RPI) on December 9

75-60 at home over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on December 22

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Kansas has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Kansas has been handed the 53rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jayhawks' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records above .500.

Kansas has 19 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN2

