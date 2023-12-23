Can we expect Cale Makar scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Makar stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 12 assists.
  • Makar averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.