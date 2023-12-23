The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) -- who've won four in a row -- on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ will air this Avalanche versus Coyotes matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 17th in goals against, allowing 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 33 18 35 53 39 16 49.2% Mikko Rantanen 33 17 25 42 16 19 52.6% Cale Makar 28 8 31 39 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 31 15 17 32 15 10 50% Devon Toews 33 4 13 17 21 21 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 91 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

