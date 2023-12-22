We have high school basketball competition in Washington County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington County High School at Taylor County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Fairdale, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

