The Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Yale Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' 10 games have hit the over.

Yale has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of nine times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1100) compared to the start of the season (+1000).

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

