Kansas vs. Yale: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Yale matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Yale Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-15.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-15.5)
|142.5
|-2000
|+980
Kansas vs. Yale Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' 10 games have hit the over.
- Yale has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of nine times this year.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1100) compared to the start of the season (+1000).
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.
