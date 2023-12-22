The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Kansas is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 152nd.

The Jayhawks put up 12.5 more points per game (79.5) than the Bulldogs give up (67).

Kansas has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 67 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last season, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas fared better at home last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule