The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) are heavily favored (-15.5) to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Kansas vs. Yale Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -15.5 142.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points five times.

Kansas has an average total of 145.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Kansas' .400 ATS win percentage (4-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Yale's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Kansas vs. Yale Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 5 50% 79.5 155.8 65.6 132.6 144.7 Yale 5 55.6% 76.3 155.8 67.0 132.6 142.9

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The 79.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (67.0).

Kansas has a 4-6 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.0 points.

Kansas vs. Yale Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-6-0 2-3 4-6-0 Yale 3-6-0 0-0 6-3-0

Kansas vs. Yale Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Yale 15-1 Home Record 10-1 7-4 Away Record 8-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.2 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

