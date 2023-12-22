Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Southern Jaguars and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Jaguars at Oklahoma Sooners
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
