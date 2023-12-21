The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) take the court against the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 145.5 in the matchup.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -5.5 145.5

Shockers Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State has played six games this season that have gone over 145.5 combined points scored.

Wichita State has a 148.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

Wichita State's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Wichita State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Shockers have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wichita State has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 6 60% 77.7 155.2 71.5 142.2 149.5 Wichita State 6 75% 77.5 155.2 70.7 142.2 144

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers put up an average of 77.5 points per game, six more points than the 71.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Wichita State is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 5-5-0 2-3 5-5-0 Wichita State 3-5-0 0-1 5-3-0

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Wichita State 15-1 Home Record 8-9 4-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.