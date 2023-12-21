Wichita State vs. Kansas State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) will play the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 16.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- William McNair: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Wichita State vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|60th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|250th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|160th
|49th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|41.3
|8th
|29th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|121st
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|50th
|16.1
|Assists
|12.3
|250th
|314th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|128th
