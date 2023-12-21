The Wichita State Shockers (8-3) play the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Wichita State matchup.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 145.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 144.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Wichita State has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Shockers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

