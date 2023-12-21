The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Wichita State has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank 79th.

The Shockers' 77.5 points per game are six more points than the 71.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Wichita State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (69.9).

At home, the Shockers allowed 69.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.

Wichita State made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.6%) than away (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule