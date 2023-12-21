How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- Wichita State has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank 79th.
- The Shockers' 77.5 points per game are six more points than the 71.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Wichita State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (69.9).
- At home, the Shockers allowed 69.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.
- Wichita State made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.6%) than away (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 79-69
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/30/2023
|Kansas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/4/2024
|North Texas
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.