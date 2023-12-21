The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • Wichita State has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank 79th.
  • The Shockers' 77.5 points per game are six more points than the 71.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Wichita State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (69.9).
  • At home, the Shockers allowed 69.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.
  • Wichita State made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.6%) than away (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri L 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 79-69 Intrust Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Illinois W 69-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/21/2023 Kansas State - T-Mobile Center
12/30/2023 Kansas - T-Mobile Center
1/4/2024 North Texas - Charles Koch Arena

