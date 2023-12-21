Thursday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) at T-Mobile Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Wichita State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wichita State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 75, Kansas State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.9)

Wichita State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Kansas State is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Wichita State's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 5-5-0 and the Shockers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (177th in college basketball).

Wichita State averages 44.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while conceding 34.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.6 boards per game.

Wichita State knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.0% from deep (210th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 29.6%.

Wichita State has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.8 (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.6 (359th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.