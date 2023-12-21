Chet Holmgren is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) at Paycom Center.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Clippers

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, KTLA

Thunder's Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Thunder beat the Grizzlies 116-97. With 30 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30 9 5 4 0 1 Chet Holmgren 17 6 2 1 7 2 Josh Giddey 16 12 4 1 0 0

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.7 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, making 53.8% of shots from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Holmgren's numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.0 boards per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the field.

Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 17.1 points, 4.0 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.7 points, 4.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2 5.0 6.5 3.3 0.5 0.6 Chet Holmgren 16.7 7.8 2.1 0.7 3.7 1.5 Jalen Williams 14.9 3.5 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.8 Josh Giddey 11.1 6.9 4.1 0.9 0.2 1.1 Luguentz Dort 9.1 3.5 1.2 0.5 0.5 1.3

