How to Watch the Thunder vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info
|Thunder vs Clippers Injury Report
|Thunder vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Clippers Prediction
|Thunder vs Clippers Players to Watch
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.
- The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 25th.
- The 120.2 points per game the Thunder record are 9.5 more points than the Clippers allow (110.7).
- Oklahoma City is 16-3 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder post 123.2 points per game at home, compared to 117.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is giving up 115.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (109.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed worse in home games this year, draining 12.1 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage away from home.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Questionable
|Ankle
