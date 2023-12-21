The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 25th.

The 120.2 points per game the Thunder record are 9.5 more points than the Clippers allow (110.7).

Oklahoma City is 16-3 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder post 123.2 points per game at home, compared to 117.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is giving up 115.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (109.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed worse in home games this year, draining 12.1 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage away from home.

Thunder Injuries