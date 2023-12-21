Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last game (December 18 win against the Grizzlies), put up 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Below we will look at Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.7 31.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.0 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.5 PRA -- 42.8 42.7 PR -- 36.4 36.2 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 22.1% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 110.7 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Clippers allow 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 25.3 per game.

The Clippers allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 27 30 4 3 1 3 1 3/21/2023 36 31 7 4 1 0 0 10/27/2022 34 24 5 6 2 0 3 10/25/2022 37 33 5 8 2 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.