On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Ryan Johansen going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • In eight of 32 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:05 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:14 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

