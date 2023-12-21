Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) the advantage on Thursday, December 21, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (7-7). Los Angeles is favored by 4 points. The game's point total is listed at 44.5.
Before the Rams play the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Rams, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Los Angeles vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rams are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.
- Six of Los Angeles' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
- New Orleans' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-9-1.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this year.
- New Orleans has played 14 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.