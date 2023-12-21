Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Thursday? Keep reading to find a complete injury report for every squad, and discover who will suit up and hit the hardwood.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pistons vs. Jazz Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSDET and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle), Killian Hayes, PG: Questionable (Illness), Isaiah Stewart, C: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), Omer Yurtseven, C: Questionable (Illness), Keyonte George, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSOH and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Cody Zeller, C: Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jonas Valančiūnas, C: Questionable (Illness), Herbert Jones, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSSE and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring), Marcus Smart, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee)

Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSOK and KTLA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip), Paul George, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Bulls vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Henri Drell, SF: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Questionable (Nose)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Victor Wembanyama, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Keldon Johnson, SF: Questionable (Back)

Bucks vs. Magic Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSWI and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Foot)

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Joe Ingles, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Out (Adductor)

Wizards Injuries: Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

