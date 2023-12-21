Should you bet on Mikko Rantanen to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

In 13 of 32 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Rantanen has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 28:20 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.