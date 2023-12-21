The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Wichita State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 145.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 144.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

Kansas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Wichita State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of five Shockers games this year have gone over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (38th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (110th).

Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.