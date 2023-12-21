Kansas State vs. Wichita State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Wichita State matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Wichita State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-6.5)
|145.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-5.5)
|144.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
- Wichita State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of five Shockers games this year have gone over the point total.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (38th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (110th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.