The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Wichita State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 145.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 144.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
  • Wichita State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • A total of five Shockers games this year have gone over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (38th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (110th).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

