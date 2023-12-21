The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have knocked down.

Kansas State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank sixth.

The 77.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.0 more points than the Shockers allow (70.7).

When Kansas State puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 8-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Kansas State put up 1.7 fewer points per game (75.0) than in road games (76.7).

The Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (80.6).

When playing at home, Kansas State drained 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule