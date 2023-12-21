The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Kansas State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank sixth.
  • The 77.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.0 more points than the Shockers allow (70.7).
  • When Kansas State puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 8-1.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Kansas State put up 1.7 fewer points per game (75.0) than in road games (76.7).
  • The Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (80.6).
  • When playing at home, Kansas State drained 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Villanova W 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ LSU W 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Nebraska L 62-46 Bramlage Coliseum
12/21/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center
1/2/2024 Chicago State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 UCF - Bramlage Coliseum

