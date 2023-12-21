How to Watch Kansas State vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have knocked down.
- Kansas State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank sixth.
- The 77.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.0 more points than the Shockers allow (70.7).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 8-1.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Kansas State put up 1.7 fewer points per game (75.0) than in road games (76.7).
- The Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (80.6).
- When playing at home, Kansas State drained 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Villanova
|W 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ LSU
|W 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Nebraska
|L 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/2/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|UCF
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
