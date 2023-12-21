Thursday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) at T-Mobile Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Wichita State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 75, Kansas State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.9)

Wichita State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Kansas State's record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, while Wichita State's is 3-5-0. The Wildcats have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Shockers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 77.7 points per game (120th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (192nd in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 41st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36 per contest.

Kansas State knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.5 on average.

The Wildcats rank 234th in college basketball by averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State forces 13.1 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while committing 14 (325th in college basketball action).

