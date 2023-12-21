Kansas State vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) hit the court against the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-5.5
|145.5
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points six times.
- Kansas State's outings this year have an average total of 149.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wildcats are 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Kansas State has been favored five times and won four of those games.
- The Wildcats are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Kansas State.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|6
|60%
|77.7
|155.2
|71.5
|142.2
|149.5
|Wichita State
|6
|75%
|77.5
|155.2
|70.7
|142.2
|144.0
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- The 77.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.0 more points than the Shockers allow (70.7).
- Kansas State is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|5-5-0
|2-3
|5-5-0
|Wichita State
|3-5-0
|0-1
|5-3-0
Kansas State vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|Wichita State
|15-1
|Home Record
|8-9
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-1-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
