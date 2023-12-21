The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) hit the court against the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -5.5 145.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points six times.

Kansas State's outings this year have an average total of 149.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

This season, Kansas State has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Wildcats are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 6 60% 77.7 155.2 71.5 142.2 149.5 Wichita State 6 75% 77.5 155.2 70.7 142.2 144.0

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The 77.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.0 more points than the Shockers allow (70.7).

Kansas State is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 5-5-0 2-3 5-5-0 Wichita State 3-5-0 0-1 5-3-0

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Wichita State 15-1 Home Record 8-9 4-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

