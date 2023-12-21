The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) play the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Tylor Perry: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 16.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK William McNair: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Bell: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Pohto: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Quincy Ballard: 7.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Harlond Beverly: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 60th 81.6 Points Scored 79.3 93rd 250th 73.9 Points Allowed 70.1 160th 49th 36.6 Rebounds 41.3 8th 29th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.0 121st 98th 8.4 3pt Made 6.4 264th 50th 16.1 Assists 12.3 250th 314th 13.9 Turnovers 11.3 128th

